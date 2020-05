Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Nancy Elizabeth (Chapman) Boggs, age 70, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Arbors Nursing Home in Gallipolis. Due to Covid-19 regulations, private services will be conducted by the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill, Ohio. Interment will follow at Centenary Cemetery in Centenary, Ohio.



