Nancy (Benny) Lease Gooldin, a loving mother, sister, and friend went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Nancy was born October 23, 1951 in Pomeroy, Ohio to Richard Simon and Agnes Graham Lease. Nancy graduated from the Holzer Medical Center School of Nursing and earned her BSN from Ohio University and MSN from West Virginia University.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Douglas Richard Lease, and her daughter Lennie Elizabeth Gooldin.

She is survived by sister Sally and brother-in-law George Baskin of Humble, Texas and sister Bettilu Gooldin of Crown City, Ohio, sister-in-law Julie Lease of Waxhaw, North Carolina as well as numerous family members and friends.

A comprehensive obituary and Celebration of Nancy's Life will be announced at a later date.