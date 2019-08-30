GALLIPOLIS — Nancy (Benny) Lease Gooldin, a loving mother, sister, and friend went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Nancy was born October 23, 1951 in Pomeroy, to Richard Simon and Agnes Graham Lease. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Douglas Richard Lease, and her daughter Lennie Elizabeth Gooldin. She is survived by sister, Sally, and brother-in-law George Baskin of Humble, Texas and sister, Bettilu Gooldin of Crown City, sister-in-law Julie Lease of Waxhaw, N.C., nephews James R. Davis of Houston, Texas and Robert S. Lease of Belmont, N.C. Nieces include Christi Daniel of Longview, Texas and Caroline Walker of Waxhaw. A score of other family members and friends will miss her as well.

Nancy (Benny) graduated from Gallia Academy High School, attended The Ohio State University, and graduated from the former Holzer Medical Center School of Nursing with a diploma. She was the recipient of the Most Outstanding Graduate Award. Subsequently, she graduated from Ohio University's College of Nursing with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing (BSN) and West Virginia University with a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) where she was the recipient of the Award for Outstanding Contributions to Nursing. In addition, she was awarded the Eight and Forty National Nursing Scholarship while in graduate school.

Nancy was a phenomenal nurse and over her illustrious career spanning decades, she held a variety of administrative and academic appointments. At Holzer Medical Center she was the Nurse Manager in the Emergency Department, served as a Nursing Administrator and Information Systems consultant representing the nursing division. She was an instructor in the school of nursing. She was instrumental in various leadership and clinical initiatives that still promote safe, high quality and evidence-based nursing practice today.

Nancy taught professional nursing for Ohio University and the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community of College in both their Associate and Bachelor's programs in nursing. She developed the curriculum for the LPN-RN bridge option allowing countless nurses in the tri-state area to earn college degrees. She retired from Rio as a tenured Associate Professor of Nursing and earned the distinction of Associate Professor Emeritus. Nancy taught every course in both curriculums and was viewed as an expert in all of them. She was Board Certified by the American Nurses' Credentialing Center and invited to become a member of The International Honor Society of Nursing (now Sigma). While at Rio, she served on many committees, task forces and endeavors that impacted nursing education then and now. In 2006 Nancy received the Edwin A. Jones Excellence in Teaching Award.

After her retirement from Rio, Nancy tutored nursing students and mentored many in the community. She served as a preceptor and mentor for many graduate nurses over the years and was well known in the community for her ability to share her knowledge with students of nursing and nurses who continued to be students.

She was active in a variety of civic and charitable endeavors in Gallipolis, and routinely volunteered to assist any organization or individual. She enjoyed memberships in the Emblem Club and VFW Auxiliary.

Her memory will live on in the phenomenal stories she told and her fantastic culinary creations.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the New Life Lutheran Church, 900 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, with Pastor Mike Giese officiating. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions in Nancy's honor may do so to the University of Rio Grande, Holzer School of Nursing, PO Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674 or Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631.