GALLIPOLIS — Naomi E. Haskins, 91, of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Born on November 12, 1927 in Gallipolis, Naomi was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Eggleton Hawk. On September 22, 1945, Naomi married L. Ray Haskins, who preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. Naomi was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and a retired LPN from the Gallipolis State Institute. She was a member of Bulaville Christian Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. Naomi loved her grand poochies.

Naomi is survived by her daughters, Carol (Randy) Rieve of Gallipolis and Sharon (Brad) Emswiler of Baltimore, Ohio; grandsons, Chad Rieve (Kim) of Hurricane, West Virginia and Jason (Alixe) Rieve of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; granddaughters, Amy (Dan) Robey and Stacey Emswiler, both of Baltimore; great grandchildren, Justin, Claudia, Ava, Tyler, and Alex; sister, Ruth Ann (Jerry) Evans of Gallipolis; brother, Raymond (Grace) Hawk of Charlotte, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Naomi was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hawk.

The funeral service for Naomi will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the funeral service from noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

