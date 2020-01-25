REEDSVILLE — Nathan Bradley Murphy, 27, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 8, 1993, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Billy " BJ" Murphy and Chastidy Millhone Murphy.

In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by a sister, Shawna and Jack Lemley; maternal grandmother, Debbie Spurlock; two uncles, Dustin Millhone and Daniel Murphy; two special nurses, Tracy Flowers and Bruce Bissell; a special friend, Jonathan Hanlon; and several cousins and friends.

Nathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, David Spurlock and David Millhone; paternal grandmother, Connie Murphy; paternal grandfather, Rick Murphy.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, from 2 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

