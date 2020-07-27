1/
Nettie Barnhart
POMEROY — Nettie Louise Barnhart, 94, of Pomeroy, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1926 in Darwin, daughter of the late Gilbert and Veda Sinclair. She was a member of the Pomeroy First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Marsha) Barnhart, David Barnhart, Elaine (Mike) Ralston and Brenda Barnhart; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Wilson, Wayne (Becky) Barnhart, Erin (Adam) Sorrell, Joseph (Kristen) Barnhart, Roger Barnhart and Sue Ellen (Pete) Groesser; 10 Great Grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Barnhart; sister, Mina Gorby; and son, William "Pete" Barnhart.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at noon with Pastor Brenda Barnhart officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
