GALLIPOLIS — Nora Wooten Burgess, 96, of Gallipolis, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Abbyshire Place of Gallipolis.

Born January 27, 1923 in Gallia County, Nora was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucy J. Mossbarger Carpenter. In addition to her parents, Nora was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon E. Wooten, to whom she was married for 53 years; son, Larry G. Wooten; daughters, Joanne Kaminsky and Darlene Praete; grandson, David Kaminsky; daughters-in-law, Mary E. Wooten and Mary Wooten; sisters, Martha, Margaret, Julie, Goldie, and Estelle in infancy; and brothers, Elmer and Fred.

Nora was a homemaker, a member of Northup Baptist Church, and a former Sunday School teacher at Elizabeth Chapel Church.

Nora is survived by her husband of 25 years, Victor Burgess of Gallipolis; daughter, Norena Wooten Montgomery of Gallipolis; sons, Ted A. Wooten of Bidwell, and Brian E. Wooten of Oregon; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Ethel (Eddie) Price of Gallipolis; and brothers, George (Laura) Carpenter of Patriot, and Frank Carpenter of Oak Hill.

The funeral service for Nora Wooten Burgess will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Chapman and Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Nora's memory to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1104, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

