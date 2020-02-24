GALLIPOLIS — Noreda Gauze, 82, of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care.

Born on April 30, 1937 in Williamson, West Virginia, Noreda was the daughter of the late Mary B. Lackey. Noreda was married to Paul J. Gauze, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Williamson High School in West Virginia. Noreda was a retired activity therapist at GDC. She was a member of OES Chapter 217. Noreda loved being outside and working with flowers and plants.

Noreda is survived by her daughter, E. Lynne Hopkins (Tim Weaver) of Gallipolis; son, P.J. (Diana) Gauze of Patriot; sister-in-law, Barbara Lackey of Akron; and nieces, Pam (Brad) and Lisa of Akron.

In addition to her husband, Noreda was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Lackey.

The funeral service for Noreda will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Sisson officiating. Entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the funeral home.

