GALLIPOLIS — Norma B. Johnson, 73, of Gallipolis, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on August 1, 1946 in Gallia County, Norma was the daughter of the late Clayton and Betty Springer Johnson. On March 4, 1972, Norma married Ronnie E. Johnson, who survives her in Gallipolis. Norma attended Promised Land Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed flowers, solar lights, and wind chimes.

Norma is survived by her husband, Ronnie E. Johnson of Gallipolis; daughters, Cherrie Johnson VanMeter of Gallipolis and Rhonda (Jason) Danford of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Davy Taylor, Brittney (Brandon) Logan, Chandler Danford, and Caleb Danford; great grandchildren, Trysten Logan, Brynlee Logan, and Alivia Logan; and many brothers and sisters.

The funeral service for Norma will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Truman Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Creek Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral on Sunday from noon - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.