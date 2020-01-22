GALLIPOLIS — Norman Lee Mitchell, Sr., 82, of Gallipolis went to his heavenly home Monday, January 20, 2020 surrounded by his family at Holzer Medical Center.

He was born on March 22, 1937 in Putnam County, West Virginia to Lawrence and Melva Cornell-Mitchell, who preceded him in death.

Norman was a 1955 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, a long time Clay Township trustee, and on July 16, 1966 was raised to the degree of Master Mason at Eureka, Ohio Masonic Lodge #469 of F&AM. During his tenure at the Eureka Lodge, he served as an officer in the position of secretary for approximately 20 years. The lodge and community it served held a special place in his heart. He was conferred the 32nd degree on April 22, 2002 and maintained his membership at the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati. He was retired from Goodyear/Shell/M&G Polymers in Apple Grove, West Virginia after 35 years and a member of First Baptist Church in Gallipolis.

Norman is survived by his loving wife of 60 years and the mother of his children, Bonnie Thompson-Mitchell. To this union were six children he was very proud of: Norman Lee Mitchell Jr. of Salem, Alabama, Greg (Cindy) Mitchell of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Kevin (Linda) Mitchell of Gallipolis, Phil (Susan Crum) of Gallipolis, Mark (Kim) Mitchell of Alexandria, Kentucky, and Bethany (Lincoln Neal) of Gallipolis. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren he loved a bushel and a peck; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Ray Mitchell of Cheshire and Fred Mitchell of Georgia; sisters, Nancy James of Gallipolis and Donna (Carroll) Roberson of Mississippi; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents along with a brother, Alvin Mitchell; a sister, Maxine Mitchell; and a grandson, Philip Reece Mitchell.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Aaron Young and Pastor Carroll Roberson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be the sons and grandsons; honorary pallbearers will be nephews, neighbors, and church family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gideons or Holzer Hospice.

A special thank you to Holzer Hospice and Holzer Medical Center in Jackson and Gallipolis for the care they have provided over the last month to all the family.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.