GALLIPOLIS — Norris Price, 91, Gallipolis, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in his home after a lengthy illness.

Born February 17, 1928 in Huntington, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Millard and Della (Adkins) Price. A United States Army Veteran – Air Force Division, he was employed by the State of Ohio as an engineer until his retirement. He married Lillian Lee Price who preceded him in death, May 19, 2013.

To this union were born three daughters: Karen Lemley Brady, Gallipolis; Kimberly (James) Norman, Vinton, and Brenda (Richard) Cheney, Gallipolis, ; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, September 6, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Thursday 5-7 p.m.

Online registry is available via www.mccoymoore.com.