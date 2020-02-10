GALLIPOLIS — Owen Lee Alan Sparks, five months, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Born on August 9, 2019 in Gallipolis, Owen was the son of James T. Pelfrey and Brooklynn Sparks, who survive him in Gallipolis. He is also survived by a sister, Braelynn Dotson of Gallipolis; grandparents, Amanda Sparks of Huntington, West Virginia, Joey Carman of Huntington, West Virginia, Shelly Anthony of Gallipolis, Mark Carter of Alexandria, Virginia, and Kent Scott-Smith of Alexandria; great grandparents, Geraldine and Joe Wager of Chesapeake, Danny and Donna Pelfrey of Vinton and Douglas and Malinda Cannaday of Lebanon, Virginia; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The graveside service for Owen will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens with Pastor Aaron Young officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home.

