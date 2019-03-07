CROWN CITY — Oyer Monroe Green, 74, of Crown City, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence.

Born on May 3, 1944 in Gallia County, Oyer was the son of the late Charley and Marjorie Gooldin Green. Oyer was married to Lula Mae Green, who preceded him in death on March 11, 2011. He was a self-employed carpenter.

Oyer is survived by his daughters, Mary Johnson of Crown City, Marjorie Dillon of Gallipolis, Margaret Mooney of Crown City, and Angie Green of Michigan; son, Ollie Green of Gallipolis; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosetta Barcus of Crown City, Anna (Carl) Fillinger of Crown City, and Nan (Gaylen) Scarberry of Crown City; brothers, Dorman (Mae) Green of Crown City and Darrell Green (Dianna) of Crown City; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Dorothy Wells of Crown City and Lori Green of Crown City; and caregiver, Sherri Jones of Crown City.

In addition to his parents and wife, Lula Mae, Oyer was preceded in death by his grandson, Dustin Green and siblings, Shirley Fern Robinson, Elizabeth June Green, Denver Lee Green, Farrell Green, and Charles Curtis Green.

The funeral service for Oyer Green will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Kings Chapel Church with Pastor Meridith Turley officiating. Burial will follow in Kings Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the church.

