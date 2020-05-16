ST. MARYS, Georgia — Pat A. Owens of St. Marys, Georgia and previously of Pomeroy, passed away on April 28, 2020. Pat was a very hard worker and was a well-respected man. Pat enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. He loved his favorite sports team, the Cleveland Browns. Most of all Pat loved his family and friends. Pat leaves behind his loving wife Judy and his loving daughter Crystal Clayton. Pat also leaves behind his very good friends and family Ed and Sheila Cozart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store