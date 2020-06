GALLIPOLIS — Patricia Ann Daniels, 80, Lewis Road (Harrison Township), Gallipolis, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Good Hope Cemetery in Guyan Township. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.