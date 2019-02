THEODORE, Ala. — Patricia May Kapp, age 63, of Theodore, Ala., formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died at USA Hospital in Mobile, Ala. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Patterson presiding. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery in Leon, W.Va. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.