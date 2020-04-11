POINT PLEASANT — Patricia Ann McCoy Miller, 61, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, while at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
A private graveside service and internment will be held at Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Rev. Chuck Stansbury officiating. In accordance with recent guidelines, the services will be limited to immediate family only. A celebration of Patty Ann's life will be held at a later date, as social restrictions allow. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.