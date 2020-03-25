Patricia Pyles (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV
25550
(304)-675-4384
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Concord Cemetery
Henderson, WV
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Patricia Ann "Nammy" Pyles, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va..

A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, W.Va., with Pastor Dean Warner and L.D. Pyles officiating. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.