GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Patricia Ann "Nammy" Pyles, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va..
A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, W.Va., with Pastor Dean Warner and L.D. Pyles officiating. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.