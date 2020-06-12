Patricia Wynn

Patricia T. Wynn, 65, died June 8 after a two-year fight against cancer. She was chief lactation consultant for Floyd Medical Center, Rome, Georgia, from 2014 to 2017. Previously, she was a labor and delivery nurse at Gordon Hospital, Calhoun, for 10 years. She was a member of The Church on the Hill in Dalton.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard E. Wynn, of Calhoun, and three sons: Carl Westin Wynn, of Omaha, Nebraska; Matthew B. Wynn and wife Brittany, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Alexander I.M. Wynn, of Calhoun, as well as two sisters; Bernice Sarver, of The Villages, Florida; and Sharon Roush, of Racine, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parent, Howard Thoma, Sr. and Evelyn (Johnson) Thoma; and brother, Howard Thoma, Jr.

Interment will be at Bethesda (Methodist) Church in Gwinnett County. In light of covid-19 crowd restrictions, only a small graveside service will be held, at a date yet to be determined.