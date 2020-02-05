VINTON — Patricia Ann Casto Young, 59, Vinton, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Darst Adult Group Home, Pomeroy. She was born in Gallipolis on April 27, 1960 to the late James Granville and Barbara Gail Bolen Casto. Patty married Walter "Moose" Young on March 27, 1999 in Ewington.

Patty graduated from North Gallia High School in 1978, then attended Ohio State University but graduated with A.B.S. from Rio Grande College in 1982; then graduated with a Master's Degree from University of Dayton in 1989. She began her teaching career in 1982 with Gallia County Local Schools teaching at Bidwell-Porter Elementary. She taught for seventeen years as a Title I Reading Intervention Specialist and last six years as a first-grade teacher. After 23 total years she retired on disability in 2005. She belonged to Laurel Grange in Meigs County since age fourteen. Later absorbed into Star Grange #778, she was a Pamona and State Level Member. She was a lifetime member of Gallia County Retired Teachers Association, Ohio State Retired Teachers Association, a member of Women Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma; the Ewington Church of Christ in Christian Union and the Vinton and Friends Book Club.

Patty loved reading, gardening and her cats. Her love of cats began with her first, Inkey at age 6 and continued with Kit-Kat, Charles, Gabby, Redman and George, along with dozens of others taken in over the years. She proudly wore the label of "Cat Lady" of Vinton. She was also an avid Ohio State Football Fan.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are the love of her life, her husband, Walter K. "Moose" Young; brother, Tim (Trhonda) Casto; nephews, Jonathan (Ashley) Casto and Austin (Tayley) Casto, sister-in-law, Maxine (Butch) Oller; uncles, Ronald (Barb) Bolen, Kenneth Bolen and great nephew, Hudson Casto. as well as several great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, friends, namely her WOACA group of friends; and pet, her one Lucky Dog.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Pastor David Greer officiating. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, 5 – 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made in Patty's behalf to: Holzer Hospice at: 380 Colonial Drive, Bidwell, Ohio 45614 or Darsts Adult Group Home at: 33164 Children's Home Road, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

