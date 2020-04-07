GALLIPOLIS — Patrick Edward Dressel, 58, of Gallipolis, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer. Born August 14, 1961 in Ironton, he was the son of Patricia Madden Dressel, Gallipolis and the late William E. Dressel. He was a 1979 graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Patrick is survived by his mother, Patricia and brothers and sisters: Tom (Susie) Dressel, Catawba Island; Mary Jane (Rick) Bayer, New Albany; Bill (Joey) Dressel, Ironton; Mike (Judy) Dressel, Gallipolis; Dan Dressel, New Albany; Julie (CH) Easton, Gallipolis, and thirty nieces and nephews.

Patrick was owner and operator of The Home Place Mercantile, Gallipolis, which was awarded "The Reader's Choice Best Antique Store" for the past 10 years. Anyone who knew Patrick knew that he was a special soul. He had an immense passion for life and was always a positive source in whatever group he was in. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say. His business, The Home Place Mercantile, was his lifetime dream. The relationships that he built with his customers and merchants was second to none. He truly loved growing this business "his way" which was very successful. We will all miss his smiling face and gracious feelings that he spread with unselfishness to everyone who walked into his store.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendation of the CDC Guidelines, there will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the St. Louis Catholic Church for family members under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis. May Patrick rest in God's hand until we meet again….

Online registry is available via www.mccoymoore.com