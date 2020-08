HENDERSON, W.Va. — Paul E. Yoder II, 50, of Henderson, W.Va., died Saturday, August 1, 2020, from injuries sustained in an A.T.V. accident on the Hatfield and McCoy Trail near Matewan, W.Va.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.