Paul Elkins

Service Information
Mayhew Funeral Home
135 Broadway Street
Jackson, OH
45640
(740)-286-4161
Obituary
PATRIOT — Paul E. Elkins, age 66, of Patriot, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 25, 2019.

Paul is survived by his children: Ashlie (Rodney) Cornell, Angie Elkins, Mackenize Shaw, Bridgette (Chris) Dodson; grandchildren: Trae and Brandon Cornell; Anthony Abridello; Ilo, Emma, Bailey Dodson; and Preslie Houck; sisters: Hester (Roger) Phillips, Anna (Stanley) Jones, Elizabeth Elkins, Mary Elkins, Dorcus (George) Prichard; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Authur and Mollie (Cochran) Elkins; wife, Patty Elkins; brothers: William Elkins and Mack Elkins; sisters: Martha Stanley and Glenna Holbrook.

A gathering of friends and family will take place at Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home, 135 Broadway Street, Jackson, Ohio on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Prayer by David Elkins will conclude the gathering at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
