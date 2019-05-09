GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Paul Kelly Morrison, 76, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Pleasant View Church in Gallipolis Ferry with Pastor Ted Nance officiating. Burial will be at the Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.