RODNEY — Paul G. Wickline, 76, of Rodney, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care with his family by his side.

Born on April 4, 1943 in Rio Grande, Ohio, Paul was the son of the late Wendell A. and Audrey M. Petrie Wickline. Paul graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1961. He played sports - football, basketball, and track. Paul retired from the former M & G Polymers Plant in Apple Grove, West Virginia after 33 years. He coached Pee Wee and Little League Baseball at Rio Grande. Paul also coached Green Elementary girls' softball. He played Independent Softball and basketball. Paul loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and Nascar Racing. He was a Christian and had attended Faith Baptist Church in Rodney, until his health failed.

Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet L. Newman Wickline and their three children, Waverly (Mike) Hively of Gallipolis, Ohio, Michael (Crystal) Wickline of Mason, West Virginia, and Melody (Cliff) Griffith of Patriot, Ohio. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brittany (Cameron) Muncy of Gallipolis; Brett Hively and girlfriend Hollie Bostic of Gallipolis; Ashley Wickline and boyfriend Austin Ehman of Gallipolis; Walker Paul Wickline of Mason; Dane Griffith of Patriot; Christine Griffith of Patriot; Garett Jones of Cheshire, Ohio; Weston Jones of Mason; and Makayla Jones of Mason. Siblings surviving Paul are Marilyn (David) Burns of Senecaville, Ohio and Beverly Sue Houck of Gallipolis. Surviving are sisters-in-law Mary Newman of Payson, Arizona; Ruth Ann Wickline of Gallipolis; and Rebecca L. Roher of Auburn, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by siblings, David E. Wickline, Wendell E. "Jigger" Wickline, Jolene Oney; Patricia Ann Smith, and Audrey Marlene Wickline; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James E. and Doris L. Martin Newman; and brothers-in-law, James W. Newman, Jon Alan Newman, and R.J. Oney.

The funeral service for Paul will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 4 - 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum.

