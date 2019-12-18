BIDWELL — Paula S. Goetzinger, age 61, of Bidwell, died Friday December 13, 2019 at home from a pulmonary embolism due to her lung cancer.

Born August 3, 1958 in Huntington, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Hilda Gilkerson Rowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a sister Brenda Rowe.

Paula is survived by her husband Martin M. Goetzinger, two daughters, Star Michelle Adkins and Kristy Reana Arthur, a brother Steve (Theresa) Rowe and a sister-in-law Sharon Mills.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

