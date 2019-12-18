Paula Goetzinger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Goetzinger.
Service Information
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
45631
(740)-446-0173
Obituary
Send Flowers

BIDWELL — Paula S. Goetzinger, age 61, of Bidwell, died Friday December 13, 2019 at home from a pulmonary embolism due to her lung cancer.

Born August 3, 1958 in Huntington, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Hilda Gilkerson Rowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a sister Brenda Rowe.

Paula is survived by her husband Martin M. Goetzinger, two daughters, Star Michelle Adkins and Kristy Reana Arthur, a brother Steve (Theresa) Rowe and a sister-in-law Sharon Mills.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.