Pauline Krimm

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Pauline Nevada Krimm, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

A graveside service and burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Father Penumaka officiating. Public visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed.