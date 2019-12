The loss of our mother is a beautiful reunion for her with our father and sister.

Born September 17, 1934, in Gallipolis, Ohio. Died November 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Robert Harrison and Belva Harrison; brothers, James, Lawrence, Paul, Jack, and Robert; sisters, Louise, Irene, Freda, Iris, and Corrine; husband, Frank Gillespie; daughter, Tamara Gillespie.

Survived by son, Frank Gillespie, Jr.; daughter, Lisa (Ron) Nichols, grandchildren, Joshua (Grace Olivier) Nichols, Ashley Gillespie, Kyle Nichols, Jordan (Curtisha) Gillespie, Tyler (Sarah) Gillespie; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Gillespie, Max Nichols and Sophie Olivier and Nora Gillespie; several nieces and a special niece, Sue Frances; and several nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus. Family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.