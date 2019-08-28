GALLIPOLIS — Phyllis L. Betz, 85, of Gallipolis, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 surrounded by family.

Phyllis was born on June 22, 1934 in Vinton County, to the late Bernice and Elza Pearl Dutcher. She was a graduate of the 1955 Class of the Holzer Nursing School. Phyllis married Ronald Betz in 1956, and they went on to share 63 years of marriage. She faithfully worked at Holzer Hospital as a nurse in various capacities for over 25 years. She also worked at the North Hollywood Hospital in California and Grant Hospital in Columbus during Ron's military career.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Betz; children, Michael (Linda) Betz and Kim (Tim) Gillespie; and grandchildren, Jenny (Wes) Morgan, Alyssa (Ernest) Acosta, and Eric Gillespie.

The funeral service for Phyllis will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Kane officiating. Phyllis will be honored by the Nurse Honor Guards of the Ohio Valley at the funeral service. Friends may call prior to the service from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday and on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mound Hill Cemetery at the family's convenience.

