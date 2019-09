BIDWELL — Randall Lonnie "Randy" Denney, 70, Bidwell, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence.

Friends and Family may call at McCoy-Moore Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, 6-8, Military Honors Rites by American Legion Post 161, Ewington, will follow and prayer by Rev. Ted Russell. Cremation will then follow.

The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home is serving the Denney Family.