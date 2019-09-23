CROWN CITY — Randy D. Clary Montgomery, 61, of Montgomery Mountain, Crown City, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born July 7, 1958 in Gallipolis, son of the late James Montgomery and Shirley Clary Williams, who survives him. He married Melinda McManus Montgomery and she preceded him in death. Randy was a master craftsman and attended Elizabeth Chapel Church.

Surviving is his daughter, Amanda (Kenny) Stevens of Conway, South Carolina; grandchildren, Hunter, Emily, Mackinley, Emmy, and Kaytlynne; his mother, Shirley Williams of Gallipolis; brothers and sisters, Charles McWhorter of Gallipolis, Resa McWhorter Schaub of Bidwell, Jonathan "Jay" McWhorter, Tami McWhorter Holt and Kim (John) Elliott, all of Gallipolis, Michael "Mick" McWhorter of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Chris Williams, Nicole (Jake) Perry, Jamie (Dan) Epling and Heidi Rose, all of Gallipolis, Jason (Carita) Montgomery of Crown City; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Melinda Montgomery, Randy was preceded in death by his father, James Montgomery and a son, Randall Montgomery.

A celebration of lfe service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Elizabeth Chapel Church with Pastor Randy Carnes officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Willis Funeral Home.

