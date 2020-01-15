GALLIPOLIS — Ray E. Lewis, 79, of Gallipolis passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell.

Born on September 6, 1940 in Bladen, Ray was the son of the late Joshua and Olive Ogle Lewis. He was a former employee of the GDC and was a farmer. Ray attended First Church of the Nazarene. He was a U. S. Army veteran. Ray enjoyed watching college football and westerns.

Ray is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Kevin) Plantz of Gallipolis; son, Adan Lewis of Wilmington; grandsons, Nathan (Stephany) Plantz of Brookville, Indiana, Shane (Jenna) Plantz of Gallipolis, and Jacob Lewis of Wilmington; great granddaughter, Peyton Plantz; great grandsons, Rowen and Finnick Plantz and River Ray Plantz; sisters, Judith Benavidas of Urbana, Patricia Mason of Gallipolis, and Elizabeth (Tim) Shirk of Springfield; brothers, Dan R. Lewis of Patriot and David (Iva) Lewis of Daytona Beach, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his former wife, Irene Lewis; daughter-in-law, Keta Lewis; and sister, Viola McGuire.

The funeral service for Ray Lewis will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Eugene Harmon and Pastor Matt Llewellyn officiating. His burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends and family may call prior to the funeral on Sunday from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Military honors will be given by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to Lewis Family Reunion, Robert McGuire, president, Sandra Plantz, secretary/treasurer.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.