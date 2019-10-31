GALLIPOLIS — Raymond E. Johnson, 78, of Gallipolis, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his residence.

Born on Oct. 13, 1941, in Gallia County, Ohio, Raymond was the son of the late John E. and Grace Ruth Craig Johnson. On June 13, 2011, Raymond married Linda Tyree Johnson in Pearisburg, Virginia; Linda survives him in Gallipolis. Raymond was a retired construction worker and former owner of Riverside Auction. He was a member of the Gallipolis Morning Dawn Masonic Lodge #7. Raymond enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and working.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson of Gallipolis; daughters, Vicki (Terry) Johnson of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Betty (Greg) Parsons of Ripley, West Virginia, and Dee (Shawn) Kelly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and sister, Jenny Myers of Gallipolis.

Family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Willis Funeral Home. At 8 p.m., there will be a Masonic Service for Raymond at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.

