MIDDLEPORT — Raymond E. "Mac" Proffitt, 94, died on July 12, 2019 at Overbrook in Middleport.

He was the son of the late James V. and Hazel Dow Proffitt.

Mac was born on Aug. 10, 1924 at Great Bend. He was a Navy veteran having served his country in World War II, a member of IBEW Electrical Union Local 972, Marietta, for 61 years.

Mac was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Lou Evans Proffitt; a son, Jeff Proffitt; a brother, James "Jigs" Proffitt; and two granddaughters, Jaela Hall and Rachel Rose.

He is survived by his children, Joe Proffitt and his wife Kay, Joyce Quillen and her husband Ronnie, Mindy Hill and her husband Mike, Mary Hall, Donna Rose, and Jackie Ginther and her husband Ray. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jay Proffitt, Jason Quillen, Dolly Warden, Michael Hill, Jake and Josh Hall, Jeremy Rose, Erica Dowell; several great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and one brother, Dale R. Proffitt and his wife Letha.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at Overbrook for their kind and compassionate care.

Mac's request was to have a private family service at a later date.

Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va. is serving the Proffitt family.

Condolences may be expressed to the Proffitt family at [email protected] or on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page.