RACINE — Raymond Rowe, 78, of Racine, the East Letart Community, went to rest with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence. Born February 23, 1942 in Racine, he was the son of the late Richard B. and Mary Rowena Rhodes Rowe. He was a member of the East Letart Methodists Church and he was a farmer. He loved to farm and did for 47 years and he took pride in that he was able to farm the same farm his grandfather once did.

He is survived by his wife Kay Hendricks Rowe, whom he married on Mary 29, 1964 in Letart Falls, his sons, Jason (Betty) Rowe, of Letart Falls, and Corey (Destany) Rowe, of Middleport, grandchildren, Katie Rowe, Marshall Stewart, Emborley Rowe, Janetta Sover, and James Langdon, great-grandchildren, Moriah Langdon, Paiton Langdon, and Alexis Langdon. A brother, Paul Rowe, sisters, Betty VanMeter, Yvonna Persinger, Gertrude Manuel, Paula Gilbride, and Eunice Wilson, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Lora Lee Rowe, and a grandson, Shannon Jo Stobart, and his beloved brother, Wayne Rowe.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Holzer Hospice for their wonderful care of Raymond.

Private graveside services will be held in the chapel in Letart Falls Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Holzer Hospice, 90 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH, 45631 and/or East Letart Methodist Church. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.