GALLIPOLIS — Raymond Grant Trout, Jr., 71, of Gallipolis left us on Thursday, May 16, 2019 to be with his beloved wife Beverly Ann Martin Trout, two months and five days after her passing.

Raymond was born on July 8, 1947 to the late Ruby Eloise Carter Trout and Raymond Grant Trout, Sr. In addition to his loving wife and parents, Raymond was preceded in death by two brother, James E. Trout and Roger Dean Trout.

Raymond is survived by brothers, Harold and Elly Trout, Ronald and Hettie Trout, Richard and Barbara Trout, and Michael and Mary Trout; special sister-in-law, Kelly Smith; mother-in-law, Wanda Martin; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Raymond and Beverly were never blessed with any children of their own, but God did bless them with many children in their lives whom they felt were their own. Two very special little boys they felt as their grandchildren were Eric Daines and Jared Smith.

Raymond and Beverly were members of Mt. Zion Church. He was also a member of the Patriot Masonic Lodge #496. Raymond worked driving a school bus and trucks at many jobs, but he retired from Bob Evans Transportation as a truck driver.

The funeral service for Raymond will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will follow the visitation. Pall bearers will be Shawn Trout, Kent Trout, Jensen Brumfield, Dean Martin, Dallas Martin, John Greene, Jerry Scott, and Daniel Rayburn.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.