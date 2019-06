POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Reva Mae Runion, 87, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Yauger Cemetery in Leon with Pastor Mel Mock officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.