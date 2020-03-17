VENICE, Florida — H. Richard Church, "Dick", 84, of Venice, Florida went to be with our Lord on February 27, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House of Venice surrounded by his family.

Dick was born May 16, 1935 in Mount Sterling, to the late Wayne C. Church and Lillian Henrietta Bugg. Richard grew up in Gallipolis, graduated from GAHS in 1953, and attended Ohio State University. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne C. Church II. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Survivors include his wife of 64 ½ years, Margaret Maye Steinbrunner-Church, "Peg", children, Cathy Church Smith (Warren), Connie Church Glover, and Rick Church; granddaughters, Lauren Smith, Kim Wright (Troy), Kayla and Kendra Church; great granddaughters, Addison and Brynlee Wright; sisters, Janice Layne and Eloise Louks, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

