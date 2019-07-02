GALLIPOLIS — Richard L. Elliott, 60, of Gallipolis passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 from injuries received in an accident.

Born on July 22, 1958 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Richard was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Stevens Elliott. Richard was a sanitation worker at Bellisio Foods.

Richard is survived by his companion, Shirley Jones of Gallipolis; stepdaughters, Rhonda (Howard) Jaques of Bidwell, Regina (Rick) Wills of Wellston, and Rebecca Dovenbarger of Gallipolis; stepson, Mark Dovenbarger of Gallipolis; stepgrandchildren, Robert (Sidney) Mollett of Texas, Gerald Mollett of Bidwell, Shawn Reed of Wellston, Cody Glenn of Jackson, Austin Dovenbarger (Mindy Greathouse) of Gallipolis, Shannon Elliott of Gallipolis, Corey (Jessica) Dovenbarger of Gallipolis, Jessica Yates of Wellston, and Beth Yates (Jimmy Workman) of Wellston; 11 step great-grandchildren; brothers, John Elliott of Gallipolis and David Elliott of Bidwell; sisters, Cathy Stevens of Chillicothe and Elizabeth Elliott of Gallipolis; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service for Richard will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Larry Long officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.