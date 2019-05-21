BIDWELL — Richard Allen Harrison, 67, of Bidwell died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center.

He was born December 16, 1951 in Gallia County. He was the son of the late Homer Woodrow and Hazel Virginia Lanthorn Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Thelma Kate Reed Harrison, five brothers; Homer Jr., Bobby Dean, Jerry, Freddy and Roger Harrison.

He was a retired truck driver and a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Richard was a member of the VFW.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Harrison II of Bidwell and Bobby (Andrea) Harrison of Alabama. Four grandchildren, Rachael (Tyler) Kelly of Vinton, Madison Harrison of Vinton, Rylee Harrison of Alabama, and Asher Harrison of Alabama. Four great-grandchildren, Milo Holley of Vinton, Tytien Kelly of Vinton and Harry Kelly of Vinton, three sisters, Donna (Pat) McNamara of Patriot, Carolyn (Jerry) Lambert of Patriot and Joyce Harrison of Bidwell and a brother, John Harrison of Ravenswood.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Jane Ann Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail.

