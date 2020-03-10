RODNEY — Richard "Rick" Eugene Harrison, 66, of Rodney, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton. The Coal Grove native was born September 1, 1953, a son to the late Junior and Bonnie Craycraft Harrison.

Richard was a 1972 graduate of Dawson Bryant Schools. He worked for Gallia County Schools as a Janitor for more than 35 years and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by; a sister, Linda Kay Johnson; brothers, Randy and Timothy Harrison.

Richard is survived by sisters, Connie Harrison of Coal Grove, Nancy (John) Payne of Ironton, and Mary (Kenny) Delawder of Ironton; brothers, Jimmy Harrison of Ironton, Jeff Harrison of South Point, and Larry (Kelli) Harrison of Coal Grove; an uncle, Larry (Vicki) Craycraft of Gallipolis; an aunt, Norma Harrison of Coal Grove; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Jeannie Bright of Eureka.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Tracy-Brammer Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, Ohio, 45638 with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.