VINTON — Richard Edward Haskins, 66, of Vinton, died Sunday February 10, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Born July 17, 1952 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Paul and Joan Burnette Haskins.

Rick is survived by his sister, Vicki (Norm) Swindler of Crown City, niece, Amber Bartrum of Gallipolis, nephew, Nate (Jencie) Swindler of Fayetteville, N.C., cousins, Christi Dougherty of New Albany, Ind. and Dixie (Jeff) Golden of Gallipolis and by his significant other, Terri Kern of Vinton.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Centenary Cemetery.

