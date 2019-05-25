LAKE LURE, N.C. — Richard Dayton Knight, 71, of Lake Lure, North Carolina, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Hospice House of Flat Rock, North Carolina, with his wife, Shirley, by his side.

Born, December 17, 1947 to Chester and Annette Knight of Pomeroy, Ohio. He lived his youth in Pomeroy and was an avid hunter and athlete. He especially enjoyed fly-fishing and had a love for boating. He enlisted in the army and served for 3 years as an E5 sergeant, stationed in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. Dick graduated from Columbia Southern University with a degree in Environmental and Safety Engineering. He worked as a safety engineer for 42 years.

PHS Class of 1966 had a special place in Dick's heart along with his wife, Shirley, who graduated the same year. They were sweethearts beginning in the 2nd grade but became separated when he enlisted in the army and she went on to college. After being separated for 40 years, they were reunited and married on December 31, 2007. Dick and Shirley viewed each day together as a gift. They lived in the log cabin he built in the Blue Ridge Mountains. They loved spending time on beautiful Lake Lure, boating, fishing, and being outdoors at their home.

Dick had a positive attitude about life. Even though he had been diagnosed with throat cancer, he proclaimed that whatever the outcome was, he was looking at a WIN/ WIN situation. He would WIN if he was healed and he had more time on earth to enjoy his wife, family, and friends. He would also WIN if the Lord Jesus took him to heaven where there would be no more sickness and suffering, and he would be joined by his loved ones that had gone on before him. Dick loved the Lord with all of his heart and lived an honorable Christian life.

Dick was survived by his wife, Shirley Knight, of Lake Lure; a daughter, Amanda Kate Vaughn (RC), of Canton, Georgia; step-daughter, Stephaney Thrall (Alan), of Canton, Georgia; step-daughter, Sara Farmer (Jack), of Charlotte, North Carolina; and step-son, David Wright, of Athens, Ohio; brother, Terry Knight (Sherry) of Powell, Ohio; grandson, Jake Bohrer (Alyssa); granddaughter, Addison Wright, granddaughters, Aydin and Ryker Vaughn; and granddaughter, Ava Farmer. Dick said that his grandchildren, who called him "Gappy", were the light of his life. He loved them all dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Annie Knight; both sets of grandparents, and his uncle, Bill Matlack (Ula).

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Randy Smith at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2 p.m., with visitation hours from noon to 2 p.m. Dick will be buried alongside of his mother and father in the Beach Grove Cemetery of Pomeroy, Ohio.