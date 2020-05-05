Richard Tolliver
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Richard D. "Rick" Tolliver, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, in Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Moores Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, W.Va. Military graveside honors will be given by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
