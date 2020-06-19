Rigoberto Najera
GALLIPOLIS — Rigoberto Estrada Najera, 36, of Gallipolis, formerly of Monroe, North Carolina, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, in Pomeroy, as a result of injuries received in an industrial accident in New Haven, West Virginia. Born April 12, 1984, in Huitzco De Loss Figueroe, Guerrero, Mexico, he was the son of the late Juan Estrada Velazquez and Gudelia Najera Flores, who survives in Hickory, North Carolina. He was a high burner for the Frontier Group of Companies.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Rosi Gonzales Nunez, whom he married on February 28, 2008 in Monroe, a son, Fernando Estrada Gonzalez, daughters, Nancy Estrada Gonzalez, and Vanessa Estrada Gonzalez, all of the home. Sisters, Carla Estrada, of Monroe and Ericka Estrada, of Hickory, a brother, Juan Estrada, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Raquel and Matilde Gonzales, of Texas City, Texas, and numerous, cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Interment will be on his family plot in the Cacahuananche town cemetery, in Cacahuananche, Guerrero, Mexico.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
