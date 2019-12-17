GALLIPOLIS — Rita Gail Walker, 66, of Gallipolis passed away on December 13, 2019 at her residence.

Born on April 17, 1953 in Huntington, W.Va., Rita was the daughter of the late Oliver and Edna Sowards Barry. Rita was married to Archie Walker, who preceded her in death in 2002. She was a retired SSGT from the U.S. Army. Rita graduated from Fairland High School, West Virginia Career College in Huntington and Niagara Community College in New York with an associate degree in culinary arts. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at the community college and a member of the American Legion-Niagara Falls. Rita was involved with the French Art Colony with plays and enjoyed cooking.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Adrienne J. Walker of Gallipolis; sons, André J. (Cassandra) Walker of Gallipolis and Brandon (Betsy) Flannery of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Connor Utt, James (Kayla) Blosser, Michaela Flannery, Sean Michael Flannery, Darien Flannery, and Aiden Rutherford; great grandchildren, Ian Blosser, Matthew Blosser, and Parker Harmon; sisters, Doris Shaffer of Proctorville, Margaret (John) Fulks of Mercerville, and Virginia (Morris) Sheets of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Rita will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Emmanuel Community Church, 1458 28th Street, Huntington, West Virginia 25705 with Pastor Philip Chapman officiating. The church will be open at 6 p.m.

