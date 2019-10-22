POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Robert Edward "Bob" Allbright, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care Center in Bidwell.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor Mel Mock and Pastor Todd Godby officiating. Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Friday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.