MT. GILEAD — Robert Franklin Duncan, 80, of Mt. Gilead and formerly of Gallipolis, died July 5, 2019 at Columbus, following a long illness.

Bob was born in Nitro, W.Va.

He is survived by older sister, Mary Watson of Midwest City, Okla; brothers David Duncan of Marco Island, Fla. and Joe Duncan of Harrisonburg, Va.

A private service will be held at the local cemetery in Port Clinton.