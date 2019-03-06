MIAMISBURG — Robert Kenneth Knight, 92, Miamisburg (formerly of Bidwell), passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

He was the son of the late Kenna and Lura Mitchell Knight born January 29, 1927 in Nitro, West Virginia. Kenneth was a WWII United State Marine Corp veteran serving in Iwo Jima and a member of the Morgan Center Holiness Church. He retired from Miami University in 1991 where he was employed as an engineer.

He married Julia "Jude" A. Russell Knight June 17, 1949 in Rutland, who preceded him in death on September 20, 2018. To this union were born four children: Cathy (Steve) Phillips, West Carrollton; Lester (Debbie) Knight, West Carrollton; Jesse (Laurie) Knight, Brunswick, and Kim (Janna Kline) Knight, Miamisburg; grandchildren: Daniel Knight, Amy Knight, Robert Phillips, Samantha Lally and Sarah Khan and six great-grandchildren, brothers: Jack Knight, Bidwell, and Mike (Nagene) Cable, Bancroft, W.Va., sisters: Mary Ann Arthur, Bancroft, W.Va., Shirley Jo Saunders, Bidwell, Becky (Randy) Denney, Bidwell, Ohio and Tommy Sue Staton, Vinton.

In addition to his parents and wife, Kenneth was preceded in death by two brothers, James Knight and David "Sonny" Knight and five sisters, Noma Cable, Maxine Russell, Glenna Long, Rosalee Russell and Rosemary Skidmore.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Morgan Center Holiness Church, Morgan Center, with Pastor Clyde Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Center Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel on Sunday 3 – 5 p.m.

