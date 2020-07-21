GALLIPOLIS — Robert Lee Kyger, 70, of Gallipolis, passed away July 18, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. Born October 2, 1949 in Ripley, West Virginia, Robert was the son of the late Oren and Betty Kyger. Robert "Bob" was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He enlisted in the US Army and served in reconnaissance units in the Vietnam War 1969-1970. Robert was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and Purple Heart, among other distinctions, for his military duty as a member of the 25th Infantry. He was a disabled veteran most of his life.

Bob was a kind, gentle man who was concerned about the welfare of others and helped many folks throughout his life, as he was able. He enjoyed listening to Gallia Academy football and other sports. He was gifted in the electronics area, repairing many types of communication equipment. Bob was a Christian and had a strong faith. Due to his disabilities, he was unable to travel, drive, or attend church, but he listened and supported several of his favorite radio ministries.

Robert is survived by his brothers, Timothy V. Kyger and Kenneth O. Kyger both of Gallipolis and several close friends.

Funeral arrangements are pending through Willis Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 1104, Gallipolis, Ohio; Grace United Methodist Church; or New Life Lutheran Church, Gallipolis.

