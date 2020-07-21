1/
Robert Kyger
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Robert Lee Kyger, 70, of Gallipolis, passed away July 18, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. Born October 2, 1949 in Ripley, West Virginia, Robert was the son of the late Oren and Betty Kyger. Robert "Bob" was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He enlisted in the US Army and served in reconnaissance units in the Vietnam War 1969-1970. Robert was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and Purple Heart, among other distinctions, for his military duty as a member of the 25th Infantry. He was a disabled veteran most of his life.

Bob was a kind, gentle man who was concerned about the welfare of others and helped many folks throughout his life, as he was able. He enjoyed listening to Gallia Academy football and other sports. He was gifted in the electronics area, repairing many types of communication equipment. Bob was a Christian and had a strong faith. Due to his disabilities, he was unable to travel, drive, or attend church, but he listened and supported several of his favorite radio ministries.

Robert is survived by his brothers, Timothy V. Kyger and Kenneth O. Kyger both of Gallipolis and several close friends.

Funeral arrangements are pending through Willis Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 1104, Gallipolis, Ohio; Grace United Methodist Church; or New Life Lutheran Church, Gallipolis.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved